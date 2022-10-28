Elon Musk Might Remove This Brand New Twitter Feature

Much of the recent drama around Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has focused on what changes the billionaire might make to the social media giant's corporate structure and long-established rules for content moderation. After all, Musk wasted no time clearing out the Twitter management team, not to mention discussing his planned changes to moderation.

What might actually be the first customer-facing change to Musk's new Twitter could be one of the platform's most recent, least remarked-upon changes, however. In fact, the very first thing in Musk's crosshairs might be a fairly easy target, especially compared with changing Twitter's entrenched corporate culture and getting buy-in from its millions of famously fractious users.

Elon Musk, never shy with his opinions, seems not to care for NFTs on Twitter:

This is annoying pic.twitter.com/KAkDl29CTX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

That might come as a surprise to anyone up on the October 27 debut of NFT Tweet Tiles, a Twitter feature meant to establish a marketplace for the product Musk scolded in his tweet. Non-fungible tokens have been controversial for plenty of reasons, from their environmental impact, to their aesthetics, to the core business model itself, after all.