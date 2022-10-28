The Harley-Davidson Jerry Lee Lewis Sold After Elvis Refused To Trade

Celebrity cars and motorcycles can command enormous chunks of change when they come to auction. Pioneers of rock and roll are no exception. Hemmings reports that Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 87, managed $385,000 for one of his classic Harleys in 2015. That price was a testament both to the top-notch engineering of the early Harley touring bike and the enduring legacy of one of rock's first renegades.

Classic cars and motorcycles are fixtures of big-ticket auctions. Often, such wonderful toys have celebrity pedigree. Only so many people can afford a supercar or a top-range motorcycle, after all. When monied folks need liquid cash or just want to update their collections, their first stop is often the auction house. Everyone from Jerry Seinfeld to the Pope has auctioned off beautiful vehicles for big money.

Lewis was well-known for his collection of cars and bikes, but this Harley may be the most exciting ride he ever sold. Its engineering and its history are both a testament to the rock and roll legend.