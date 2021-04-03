Jerry Seinfeld’s former 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is for sale

Of all the iconic sports cars that Porsche has made over the years, perhaps the most iconic is the 911. Out of the 911 range, one of the most desirable cars is the 911 GT3 RS, built purely for performance and handling on the racetrack. The car in the images below is even more special than your typical GT3 RS.

This specific 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was commissioned by iconic comedian and car collector Jerry Seinfeld with massive amounts of exclusive factory options. When Seinfeld was finished choosing his car’s specifications, it had over $250,000 in options added. One of the most noticeable special touches to this vehicle is a paint-to-sample Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic color on the car’s exterior.

When new, the car’s sticker price was over $449,000, counting the more than $250,000 in optional extras. The paint was a color option previously available on the 918 Spyder. Other special options in the car include an axle lift, carbon-ceramic brakes, Sport Chrono package, LED lighting, navigation, and 23-gallon fuel tank.

One common 911 GT3 RS feature that you might notice is missing from this particular car is the rear wing typically fitted the car replaced with something less massive. However, the original rear wing is included with the car. The entire vehicle has had paint protection film applied to protect the special color, and the car has only 1500 miles on the odometer.

While many unique Porsche automobiles increase in value, this 2016 911 GT3 RS isn’t yet to that point. While it originally cost over $449,000, it’s expected to sell between $290,000 and $330,000 at auction. The auction takes place on April 10, 2021, in Los Angeles at the Supercars on Sunset auction hosted by Bonhams.