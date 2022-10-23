Bono Is Sorry Apple Made You Download A U2 Album

Personal privacy and deciding exactly what is and what isn't installed on devices you've paid for are both long-running issues in the world of technology. If you've purchased a phone or computer, there's a good chance it's included a few programs you didn't want. This is known as "bloatware" and, while annoying, can usually be uninstalled and forgotten about shortly after purchase.

Rarely do programs show up after you've been using the phone for a while but are usually packaged with an update. Most of the time, that's because the company that made your phone's OS has a new feature or App and it can be quite helpful. Unfortunately, in at least one case, it wasn't a new app. It was an album by a band which can fairly be described as the musical version of divisive yeast spread Marmite. You're either a fan, or they make you cringe. U2 was formed in Dublin in 1976 when singer "Bono" and guitarist "The Edge" teamed up with two mates no one can actually name. Bono himself is no stranger to controversy. The Irish front man has lectured the public on climate change on several occasions while at the same time paying for a first class ticket on an international flight for a hat he wanted to wear (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). While you may think destroying the planet for future generations with your headwear choices is bad, there was a time in 2014 when Bono really crossed the line.

The opinion-splitting singer colluded with Apple to have U2's album, "Songs of Innocence," automatically downloaded to people's iPhones without their consent.