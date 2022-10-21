MacOS Monterey's Most Common Issues (And How To Fix Them)

Whether you've already updated to macOS Monterey or not, you may worry about potential issues or already be dealing with some. These could be software glitches, device driver issues, or incompatibility issues with a necessary piece of software. The most common issues with macOS Monterey stem from these three categories. Other issues could be insufficient storage space, issues with downloads, or simply that you haven't restarted your Mac recently.

The first step before any major Apple operating system update is to check your device's compatibility. That list includes the Mac Pro from late 2013, MacBooks from 2015 onwards, and the latest MacBook models compatible with macOS Monterey.

Apple is gearing up to release the next version of macOS, Ventura (13), later this fall. Some Mac models won't be on the compatibility list, with updates leaving them on macOS Monterey. That's even more reason to know about any possible Monterey issues before you update.