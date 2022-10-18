This Mini Record Player Lets You Make Your Own Custom Lo-Fi Records

It seems that if you wait around long enough, everything eventually comes back in style. Apparently, such is the case with Lo-Fi being the new Hi-Fi. Audiophiles swear that the dulcet tones of analog fidelity produced from vinyl are far superior to the overly digitized, ultra-compressed technology used today, so this should be music to their ears.

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Teenage Engineering is the maker of high-fidelity consumer audio products with a very unique look and feel. In 2005, Jesper Kouthoofd, David Eriksson, Jens Rudberg, and David Möllerstedt got together and began making their first product, the OP-1 portable synthesizer. They have since gone on to make a plethora of other electronics, including speakers, stereo mixers, pocket operators, headphones, and even a computer. In 2021, Teenage Engineering became one of the founding partners of Nothing, a technology company launched by Carl Pei, who also co-created OnePlus.

And now it has the PO-80 Record Factory, which does precisely what the name says ... makes lo-fi records.

The PO-80 is a small, portable record cutter that lets anyone above the age of 12 (according to the product description) make their own 5-inch vinyl records and play them back in glorious, scratchy "lo-fi sound." It's meant to be paired with the company's Pocket Operator line of synthesizers but can be used with any audio source with a 3.5mm jack.