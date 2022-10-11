Why The Long-Awaited Tesla Semi Could Be Doomed To Fail

The Tesla Semi shows a lot of potential as an EV, but can it actually deliver on its claims of becoming the future of trucking? So far, there are already a lot of promising details revealed about the Tesla Semi. For starters, it accelerates extremely fast for a truck, and may very well be the longest-range EV ever conceived once it finally arrives. Certain Tesla Semi standard features like autopilot can also make long-haul trips quite effortless as well. Tesla's super truck runs on three independent electric motors on its rear axles, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds while carrying a full load of 80,000 pounds.

However, the trucking business isn't just about what a semi truck can do ... More importantly, it's also about how long it can stay operational. The Tesla Semi specs sheet reveals it's capable of a 300- to 500-mile range on a single charge. Recharging a Tesla Semi to 70% of its total capacity is said to take only 30 minutes via fast charging. Telsa claims topping off its electric semi truck is 2.5 times cheaper than its diesel alternative, which is said to save up to $200,000 in fuel costs within the first three years of ownership. While this all sounds good on paper, the average trucking expenses of conventional semi trucks might not paint such a flattering picture of the Tesla Semi.