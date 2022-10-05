How To Recreate The iOS Perspective Zoom On Android Phones

There is a neverending debate about which is the better mobile operating system between Android and iOS users. But if subjective views are kept aside, both have fascinating features that often become the basis of inspiration for the other. Despite different camps for both Android and iOS, users may often wish to use a feature that is not inherently present in their preferred mobile operating system.

An area where Android outweighs iOS is the freedom to add features simply by installing third-party apps. You can recreate many inbuilt iOS features on an Android device if you want — even though the converse might not always hold. Android's customizability also gives you the liberty to optimize and configure such features based on the processing capabilities of the phone. By doing so, Android users can enjoy many features even on phones that are more affordable than the cheapest iPhone, including Perspective Zoom.