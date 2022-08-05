The Best Feature Of iPhones, According To 52% Of People Polled

If you're an iPhone enthusiast, you probably have your own set of favorite apps and features that keep you coming back. Between Apple fans and those who favor Android devices, there's a long-lasting feud with relatively little overlap. In short, once you find your favorite camp, you tend to stick to it not just because of the performance or the capabilities of the phone, but rather due to brand loyalty. But if you were to ask yourself what the best thing about an iPhone is, what would you say? We asked our readers and collected some interesting results.

One might think that given how loud this argument can get sometimes, iOS smartphones might hold a much bigger share of the market than Android, but that is not the case at all. According to StatCounter, Android held a worldwide mobile operating system market share of 71.85% as of July 2022. Apple's iOS rang in at just 27.5% during this same period. Each of the other mobile operating systems had a market share below 0%. Adjusting the parameters to view results in North America alone, Android has a 47.24% share in July 2022, while iOS has a 52.41% share.

Even if Android dominates by sheer numbers, iPhone users certainly find things to love about the device, and those can't simply be replaced by Android. While the top feature that an overwhelming 52% of respondents chose as their favorite is available on Android, it's still seen as an iOS staple.