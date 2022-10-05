This Is The First Handheld Motion Controller For Mobile Games

To combat our — especially younglings' — inclination toward staying at home to play mobile games, a startup named UDU has introduced a new and immersive handheld gadget. The device allows people of any age to move outdoors while also allowing them to enjoy mobile games wherever they go. The UDU Console is the first-of-its-kind motion controller that will enable you to play games on your phone while staying active and participating in physical activity. With motion-controlled gaming and haptic feedback, people can game while being out and about.

Mobile gaming has always been about being tucked away in a snug space and immersing yourself in the illusory world. Seldom do apps like "Pokemon Go" bring novel experiences that inspire people to step out of both their safe spaces and comfort zones. But sluggish savants can easily find ways of tricking their phones into believing they are veering outside without actually moving even an inch. The UDU Console sets out to change that.