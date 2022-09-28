Logitech's Best Accessories Just Got A Mac Glow-Up

Logitech makes a variety of computer accessories, including webcams, speakers, headsets, and smart home accessories. However, the company is mostly known for its wide range of mice and keyboards, and it markets its products under several sub-brands and product lines. Thanks to a series of acquisitions, Logitech now owns a handful of computer audio brands, too, including Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue microphones.

In addition to these sub-brands, the company is also known for the Logitech C series of computer webcams, the Logitech G series under which it sells gaming accessories, and the Logitech MX series of mice and keyboards, the latter of which is the company's flagship product line. While a large chunk of Logitech's products targets Windows users, the company has been making Mac-focused products for the past few years, which it currently sells under the "for Mac" collection.

To give its Mac-focused products a new lease on life, Logitech has refreshed this existing lineup with several updates. The new Mac-focused products from the company come under a new "Designed for Mac" collection of products, which includes the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard, the MX Master 3S mouse, the Lift for Mac mouse, and the Logitech K380 for Mac keyboard in a new color option. While most of these products are minor updates to existing models, others are entirely new for Mac users.