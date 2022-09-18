The Last Of Us Director Had A Heartfelt Response To The GTA 6 Leaks

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, director of the massively popular game series "The Last of Us," took to Twitter soon after the "GTA 6" leak to express a heartful message about the matter, addressing those in the video game industry specifically. He offers the developers who were impacted by this leak the reassurance that even if the current happenings feel "overwhelming," they should keep in mind that "it'll pass." Not only that, but Druckmann reminds the developers that the leak may be a big deal right now, but it won't be too long before the game is released and fans will get to experience the final product for themselves, leaving the premature video clips and other materials behind for good.

Neil Druckmann/Twitter

It's easy to see why the current leak has received so much attention — it is arguably the largest of its kind to affect an upcoming major video game, and it may not be over yet. The leaker, who published the content with a GTA Forum post, indicates that he has other additional content from the project, including everything from game assets to a test build. He goes on to say that he may release it in the future, but whether that'll pan out is yet to be seen.

The leaked material amounts to more than 10 minutes of footage, though many clips aren't the greatest quality, and all of them feature dev content ranging from game code elements to full debugging menus, animation rigging, motion tracking guides, and similar elements. Despite their rough nature, the videos still reveal quite a bit of information about the title, including the city where it'll be located.