Vivo V25 Pro Review: Mid-Range In Search Of A Home

The mid-range smartphone market today is flooded with dozens of competing models from almost dozens of brands and sub-brands. As hardware starts to catch up, companies have employed a variety of strategies to get hold of a large chunk of that pie. Some, like OnePlus and the young Nothing, use the strength of their name to make their devices stand out. Others, like Xiaomi and Vivo, try to force their way through via strength in numbers.

It's not difficult to drown in the number of models and names you can pick when buying a new phone, and their nearly identical specs make the decision even tougher. Vivo just recently launched the latest member of its flagship line, the Vivo V25 Pro, so we took it for a spin to see if it has anything that helps it stand out from the crowd.

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's definitely true of this phone. There is something to be said for the smooth curves of both front and rear glasses that meet in the middle with a plastic frame. The color-changing gimmick is also a nice touch if you're the type that likes flaunting the back of your phone. Even if you don't go for that Sailing Blue variant, the Pure Black option will still look stylish and comfortable in your hand, especially with the phone's matte glass texture.

The gigantic camera bump, however, might be a bit more divisive. Some will find it stylish; others will find it obnoxious as it takes up more than half the width of the phone. Since the bump isn't filled with cameras or sensors, it almost seems like wasted space. Thankfully, it doesn't extrude too much, so there is minimal wobble when the phone is laid down on a flat surface. It definitely calls attention to itself, which, considering it frames one of the phone's key strengths, is probably appropriate.