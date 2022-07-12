Nothing Phone (1) Has Finally Been Fully Revealed: All The Details

Nothing, the buzzy startup from OnePlus alum Carl Pei, has officially unveiled its first smartphone after weeks of drip-feeding its hype design, no non-sense software, and hot specs. Going by the name Phone (1), the model will go on sale starting July 21 in 40 countries, carrying a price tag of £399 for the base variant. Notably, the flashy smartphone is not making its way to the U.S. market.

The standout element here is the design, thanks to a transparent rear panel protected by Gorilla Glass, giving a glimpse of its innards like the wireless charging coil. The LED array underneath makes a unique pattern as it surrounds specific components and lights up. Aside from serving as a charging level indicator and camera flood light, users can also customize it all to light up in a specific rhythm. There is a dedicated Settings dashboard for it all, and it goes by the name Glyph Interface.

Nothing

The metallic side rails are flat and when coupled with the dual camera array at the back, it all gives a very strong iPhone 12 aesthetic vibe. The 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display is flat with a hole-punch cutout drilled in the top-left corner to house the selfie snapper. The screen refresh rate goes up to 120Hz, while the brightness output peaks at 1,200 nits. The device is IP53-rated, which means it can only handle a few liquid splashes and should definitely not be taken for a swim or on cool underwater photography missions.