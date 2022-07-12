Nothing Phone (1) Has Finally Been Fully Revealed: All The Details
Nothing, the buzzy startup from OnePlus alum Carl Pei, has officially unveiled its first smartphone after weeks of drip-feeding its hype design, no non-sense software, and hot specs. Going by the name Phone (1), the model will go on sale starting July 21 in 40 countries, carrying a price tag of £399 for the base variant. Notably, the flashy smartphone is not making its way to the U.S. market.
The standout element here is the design, thanks to a transparent rear panel protected by Gorilla Glass, giving a glimpse of its innards like the wireless charging coil. The LED array underneath makes a unique pattern as it surrounds specific components and lights up. Aside from serving as a charging level indicator and camera flood light, users can also customize it all to light up in a specific rhythm. There is a dedicated Settings dashboard for it all, and it goes by the name Glyph Interface.
The metallic side rails are flat and when coupled with the dual camera array at the back, it all gives a very strong iPhone 12 aesthetic vibe. The 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display is flat with a hole-punch cutout drilled in the top-left corner to house the selfie snapper. The screen refresh rate goes up to 120Hz, while the brightness output peaks at 1,200 nits. The device is IP53-rated, which means it can only handle a few liquid splashes and should definitely not be taken for a swim or on cool underwater photography missions.
Flashy looks, modest innards, and a ton of hype
Nothing hasn't said anything about the repairability aspect, but it would be interesting to see how it fares when torn apart by the folks over at iFixit. Hardware concerns aside, let's take a look at its guts. Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778+ SoC runs things under the hood, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There is no scope for physical storage expansion though.
Nothing has armed its first phone with a 50-megapixel main camera that uses the Sony IMX766 sensor. The ultrawide-angle snapper also relies on a 50-megapixel sensor, but this one is made by Samsung. Selfie duties have been deputed to a 16-megapixel shooter, but there are no fancy filters or photography features to be seen here. A 4,500mAh battery provides the juice with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging in tow.
Authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor, while Nothing OS based on Android 12 handles the software department. Nothing says it will provide three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the Phone (1), which is not too shabby. The phone comes in two colors — black and white — but there's no charger included in the retail package. If you're interested in the phone, you can check the complete regional availability data here.