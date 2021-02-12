Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E battle against gravity, lightning, and a freaking rocket

Ford’s newest Mustang Mach-E vs. Everything campaign aims to shatter customer misconceptions on all-electric vehicles. According to Ford and Google Trends, automotive comparison searches using the “versus” keyword went up 64-percent in the past year, with most queries centering on electric vehicles.

“Mustang has always been disruptive, and the all-new all-electric Mustang is no different,” said Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company. “We needed a campaign that brought the spirit of Mustang to life in the most compelling, entertaining way possible.”

Mach-E vs. Everything consists of five short video clips developed in collaboration with BBDO NY and 1stAveMachine directors Aaron Duffy and Bob Partington. The first video highlights the Mach-E’s readily-accessible torque by pitting the vehicle against gravity, specifically a falling chandelier.

The second video is pointing out the Mach-E’s impressive range. Ford’s newest EV is available in single and dual-motor configurations with either a standard or extended-range battery pack.

The Mustang Mach-E Premium, in particular, has an EPA-estimated 300 miles of range, but what does this all mean? Watch as the Mach-E show its wares against a rocket.

The third video ups the entertainment factor by pitting the Mach-E’s over-the-air-updates (OTA) capabilities with a mobile pit crew harnessed to the bed of a truck.

Ford claims OTA updates bring the expertise of a pit crew to your Mustang Mach-E. We don’t know about that, but it’s the first time we’ve seen a rolling pit crew perform tire changes at the back of a truck (take that, Fast and Furious!).

Dr. Emmet Brown of Back to the Future is the undisputed pioneer of charging a vehicle using lightning. In this electrifying fourth video, watch the Mustang Mach E and its DC fast-charging capabilities go head-to-head with a 12-foot Tesla coil.

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E is equipped with a 15.5-inch portrait infotainment screen powered by the latest-generation SYNC 4 with A.I. learning capabilities.

It can figure out your driving habits while proactively adapting to your driving preferences. But is it smart enough to tell the difference between identical twins?

We’re still awaiting further details about the Mustang Mach-E GT, the first high-performance electric car from Ford. The GT model has two electric motors pumping out 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, while a higher-spec GT Performance Mach-E has 634 pound-feet of torque and zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds.