Volkswagen becoming Voltswagen as weird EV name change leaks

Automaker VW is set to rebrand in the US, it appears, somewhat bizarrely changing its name to “Voltswagen of America” as it accelerates its electric vehicle plans. The company has just launched the first of its EVs to be based on the new MEB modular electric platform, the architecture it spent multiple years developing in order to drive down costs, and maximize efficiency, for a new series of electrified cars, SUVs, trucks, and more.

It’s a shift that has, many would argue, been overdue. VW has had electric vehicles before, such as the e-Golf, but they’ve been fairly half-hearted in comparison to the efforts of other automakers. More critically, they’ve been based on platforms designed first for internal combustion engines.

MEB, in contrast, is electric-only. It’s flexible enough to scale from compact urban hatchbacks – like the ID.3 launched in Europe last year – through crossovers and SUVs, to more unusual fare such as the upcoming ID. Buzz electric Microbus. VW recently released the ID.4 electric crossover in the US, though plans a significant roadmap of new EVs over the next few years.

Now, it’s apparently rebranding to go with that product upheaval. According to a prematurely published press release – since pulled, but spotted by CNBC – Volkswagen of America would be rebranding Voltswagen of America. The press release was dated April 29, and while the automaker has declined to comment officially, a source familiar with the plans confirmed it is not an early April Fools joke or, indeed, any sort of joke whatsoever.

Instead, it’s a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility” the press release suggested.

The name change will only affect US operations, with the greater Volkswagen Group, headquartered in Germany, continuing with its current branding. The American arm has reasonable autonomy in how it manages its business. It was, for example, the decision of Volkswagen of America execs to launch MEB in the US with the ID.4 first, skipping over the smaller and cheaper ID.3, on the assumption that American drivers would gravitate more toward a crossover than a hatchback.

It’s not the first EV-inspired rebrand we’ve seen in recent months. General Motors announced it was changing its logo to embrace its electric future, reworking the design and font in reference to its Ultium battery-electric platform.

GM’s new logo, however, won’t be added to the cars of its various brands, but VW’s will be far more publicly visible. Gas-powered vehicles will “preserve elements of Volkswagen’s heritage” by retaining the dark blue VW logo. Electric models, however, will have Voltswagen badging, and use a lighter blue color.

The hierarchy of the various divisions of VW can be fairly complex. Voltswagen of America will be an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, itself a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG.

As decisions go, this is likely to be a controversial one. VW has a reputation for being fairly sensible in the industry, even as it considers more unusual electric models like the ID. Buzz; for that reason alone, speculation today following the premature press release still clung to the possibility that this could be a prank of some sort. As for whether “Voltswagen” is a good name or not, that’s likely to be something consumers themselves will decide.