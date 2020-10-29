Three new Mac devices leaked in code

Apple’s macOS Big Sur beta code revealed three new Mac devices that’ll likely be released soon. This may be the first in-code confirmation from Apple of the first Apple Silicon Mac devices. The code appeared in the macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta 1 that appeared for developers this week.

The files that’ve tipped the imminent reveal of new Mac computers appeared in the developer previews’ System/Library folder. There, as noted by 9to5Mac, Apple stores bundled files with references to Mac models aplenty. In the latest version of macOS Big Sur, three files appear with codes that do not otherwise reference hardware that’s been released to the public.

They go by the name “MacHardwareTypes” and include the codes 2020f, 2020g, and 2020h. References for the most recent 16-inch MacBook Pro are contained within 2020d (and 2019f before that), and other files here (shown by HarckerTech below) reference MacBook Air, iMac, and the most recent 13-inch MacBook Pro.

MacOS Big Sur 11.0.1 mentions 3 distinct unreleased Macs, all set for release in 2020. In beta 10 only one of these was present.@9to5mac @appleinsider pic.twitter.com/0u5aGszbWl — Hans Harck Tønning (@HarckerTech) October 29, 2020

The referenced files contain zero data, and thus cannot be parsed for information on the models they reference. It’s very likely that they’ll appear with codes in accordance to the next Apple event. It’s expected that the next Apple Event will take place on November 17, 2020.

It’s relatively unlikely that we’ll see the first iMac with Apple Silicon at this event – but they’ve been teased by insiders nonetheless. The latest leaked roadmap says we’ll see a 12-inch MacBook reboot in 2020 and a 2021 iMac at Apple’s next pair of Mac events.

It’s likely Apple will reference the first Apple One subscriptions again at their (likely inevitable) late 2020 event, as they’re set to launch the service for the first time on October 30, 2020. The Apple One subscription system works with multiple Apple devices and iCloud to bring Apple users a full lifestyle enhancement suite – MacBooks and iMacs and Apple Watch and iPhone and iPad included.