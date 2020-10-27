New iMac release with Apple chip may change your next buy plan

Apple Silicon MacBooks are only the first MacOS computers to roll with the company’s own-designed processors. Tips from supply chain sources this week suggest Apple is hard at work on its first desktop computer processor as well. This could change the way MacOS computers work (and play). Will this change your plans to buy a new computer in the near future?

If you were planning on purchasing a new MacBook or iMac in the near future, you might want to hold off. Apple’s next iterations of each desktop, laptop, or otherwise other MacOS devices will all almost certainly run with Apple’s “A” series processing power.

SEE TOO: The first Apple Silicon Mac may not be what we expected

We knew about the laptop chips. We know it is only a matter of time before we see the first MacBook machines with Apple Silicon inside. It’s expected that the first MacBook machines with A14X processors will be revealed at an event this year, with a release in time for holiday shopping.

According to China Times, there’s an Apple project in the works with codename Mt Jade. This project is said to focus on the development of new processors for multiple sorts of devices. These same sources suggest that Apple’s making not only the CPU, but a new graphics card, too. Apple’s GPU has a code name “Lifuka”, with an intended first placement aimed at the same iMac where the A14T will be placed.

The A14X processor configuration will likely be limited to MacBook machines – notebook computers – while an A14T chip will be aimed at larger desktop computers. The first iMac with Apple-made chip power will very likely be released in the year 2021.

It’s also been suggested that the A14X, AKA Tonga, will appear in both MacBook machines and the next iPad Pro. The next iPhone, which we’ll refer to here as iPhone 13 (for lack of a more obvious next-gen iPhone name), will likely work with an A15 Bionic chip. This cihp will reportedly be based on a 5nm process currently being developed by TSMC.