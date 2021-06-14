This Audi RS6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition has an 800HP twin-turbo V8

German tuning house ABT is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a huge bang. Meet the Audi RS6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition. Yes, you probably heard of the ABT RS6-R and RS7-R, hardcore versions of a standard Audi RS6 and RS7 Sportback. But the Johann ABT Signature Edition is taking it up a notch.

“The successor to our sold-out ABT RS6-R is defined not only by the connection to our history and the myriad attractive details,” said Hans-Jürgen Abt, CEO of ABT. “Its performance, which was measured on the high-speed track at Papenburg, is revolutionary.”

However, whereas an ABT RS6-R has a 740-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine, the ABT Signature Edition produces a stonking 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. ABT claims zero to 60 mph in 2.91-seconds, faster than the RS6-R’s 3.2-seconds. It also goes from zero to 124 mph in 9.79-seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph.

Of course, ABT couldn’t have done it without a healthy dose of performance mods. The 4.0-liter V8 now has bespoke and larger turbochargers, larger intercoolers, a massive oil cooler, and a brand-spanking-new ECU. The Audi RS6 Johann Abt also has three driving modes (Eco, Power, and Race) and is capable of adapting to lower-octane fuel “in the short term,” said ABT.

Underneath, it has ABT height-adjustable suspension springs and anti-roll bars to ensure sporty handling. It also gets a unique aero package with an innovative turbulence inducer to provide up to 150 kg (331 pounds) of additional downforce on the rear axle. “High performance was essential, as was the design of the anniversary model, which had to be as powerful as the will of our ancestor and founder,” added Abt.

The Audi RS6 ABT Signature Edition stands on bespoke 22-inch forged wheels designed explicitly for the signature model. “Technically, we have pulled out all the stops and have been able to make a weight saving of an incredible 3.5 kg (7.72 pounds) per wheel compared to the standard wheels,” said Abt. Of course, no ABT creation is complete without a set of quad four-inch tailpipes with a signature ABT roar.

Inside, it has the usual hand-sewn sport seats, leather-trimmed doors, and many other countless details to make your head spin. For instance, take a look at its unique ‘time capsule,’ containing a fragment of the original anvil from company founder Johann Abt.

Oh, and did we forget to mention the luscious Signature Carbon Red body with its bevy of air inlets, a front lip, and a new rear skirt? ABT is only making 64 examples of the Audi RS6 Johann Abt Signature Edition, and each vehicle will be hand-built and handcrafted to perfection.

“One man, one vehicle from start to finish. Six cars per month will be hand-built,” concluded Abt. How much? ABT failed to mention the conversion costs. But if the ABT RS6-R is any indication, we reckon the signature edition will end up costing upwards of $200,000 (including a base Audi RS6 Avant).

Get in touch with ABT to reserve your build slot if you fancy a highly-tuned and extremely limited-edition Audi RS6 Avant.