This ABT RS7-R is a wilder version of Audi’s RS7 Sportback

While eager enthusiasts await the arrival of Audi’s newest RS7 Sportback, German tuning house ABT is introducing the RS7-R. ABT Sportline is the leading tuning company for all vehicles under the Volkswagen Group, and this includes Audi and Porsche. The ABT RS7-R is limited to 125 units worldwide and is available to order now. The package starts with a base RS7 Sportback and includes a couple of luscious styling and performance upgrades.

ABT Sportline is all about enhancing the visual impact with a bevy of body kits and carbon-fiber components. The regular RS7 is a gorgeous car from the get-go, but ABT decided to take it up a notch with a new front lip and grille frame. ABT also included a new carbon-fiber rear spoiler and rear skirt to compliment the RS7’s rakish, coupe-like profile.

The RS7-R is also equipped with larger bespoke 22-inch ABT performance gloss black wheels and high-performance tires. The entire body package including the winglets, side skirts, and even the door mirrors are crafted from lightweight carbon-fiber to save weight.

Meanwhile, the interior receives unique materials and finishes on the steering wheel, gear lever, and center console. The cabin is also festooned in a variety of emblems and badges, making it easy for your mates to know you’re driving one of only 125 models ever made.

But no ABT model is complete without a handsome power upgrade. As if having a standard 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 with 591-horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque is not enough, ABT did the next best thing by installing its Power R ECU in the RS7-R. The result is 690 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque without messing with the stock engine internals. The power upgrade is also courtesy of a new aftermarket exhaust with four tailpipes sticking nicely in the back.

That’s approximately 100 more horses than the RS7 Sportback’s standard V8. And if you think that’s amazing, the Euro-spec ABT RS7-R is tuned for a stonking 750 horsepower. Sadly, that model won’t be arriving in America anytime soon, but 690 horsepower is good enough in what is conceivably a lush, four-door luxury car.

Harnessing all that power is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox connected to a rear-biased Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system. However, ABT threw away the standard RS air suspension in place of new ABT coilovers, springs, and sports anti-roll bars, which are offered in two levels of suspension tuning.

Notice the groovy paint finish? We reckon the cool body wrap is also part of the package including the red accents all throughout the body kit. ABT Sportline failed to mention pricing for the RS7-R package, but a 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback starts at around $120,000. If you have an RS7 and you want to make it faster without butchering its glorious V8, you know who to call.