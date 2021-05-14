The mythical 255-MPH Corvette Callaway Sledgehammer is up for sale

Sure, the C4 Corvette-based Callaway Sledgehammer is an old car, but we’re not talking about an ordinary fourth-gen Corvette. The Callaway sledgehammer is a one-off version with an aero-optimized body kit and a twin-turbo V8 engine.

Oh, and did we forget to mention it’s bloody quick? If you love Corvettes, you probably heard of Callaway Cars based in Connecticut, maker of the C8 Corvette AeroWagen. In 1988, Callaway created the Sledgehammer, and it cemented their reputation as one of the finest Corvette tuners in the world.

Only one Sledgehammer is in existence, and the owner happens to be Reeves Calllaway, founder of Callaway Cars. He drove the Sledgehammer from Connecticut to the Transporation Research Center in Ohio 33 years ago to see how fast it will go on the center’s 7.5-mile oval track.

As it turned out, it wasn’t just insanely quick, but it broke speed records along the way. Driven by John Lingenfelter (founder of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering), the Callaway Sledgehammer reached a top speed of 254.76 mph, breaking all existing speed records at that time. Back in ’88, that speed is simply unheard of in any production sports car. And now, you can own the Callaway Sledgehammer, albeit at a rather hefty price.

And guess what, the bid price is rising fast. The Callaway Sledgehammer is on sale at Bring a Trailer for $425,476, and the bidding ends in 10 days as of press time. Two days ago, the bid price was $100,255. For a one-off speed demon, we’re expecting prices to sky-rocket as the bidding war ends, so prepare your checkbook if you really want to own a piece of Corvette history.

For the money, you’ll get a bespoke and hand-built 5.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 898 horsepower and 772 pound-feet of torque connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. Other custom changes include selective ride control suspension, a roll bar with five-point harnesses, a set of Dymag magnesium wheels, and a bespoke stainless steel exhaust with central-mounted quad tailpipes.

After performing its record-breaking top speed run, the Callaway Sledgehammer spent the past 33 years in a climate-controlled, museum-like environment, which probably explains the vehicle’s relatively mint interior and exterior. Other goodies include the window sticker, an accident-free report from Carfax, a clean Colorado title, and a car familiarization course from Callaway cars.

Happy bidding! Oh, and do let us know if you got the winning bid. We’d love to hear this car scream.