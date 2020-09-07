The Manhart TR 850 is a previous-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S with 850HP

The Manhart TR 850 is based on the previous-gen 991.2 Porsche Turbo 911 S. Based in Wuppertal, Germany, Manhart Performance used to be the realm of fast BMWs, but not anymore. Manhart’s latest creation takes the standard 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine of the 911 Turbo S and heads to the stratosphere.

The standard engine receives a healthy power boost courtesy of new variable-geometry turbochargers (VGT) and a new intercooler. The engine is also upgraded with an IPD aluminum intake system and a BMC sports air filter. Next, the TR 850 also has a bespoke exhaust system with valve control, Manhart stainless steel silencers, and Manhart downpipes. This set-up enables the larger turbos to develop higher boost pressures while producing a more potent exhaust sound.

Of course, Manhart reprogrammed the ECU to cope up with the new hardware. After upgrading the standard dual-clutch transmission with better clutches and new software, the engine tuning is complete. The Manhart TR 850 has 270 more horsepower and 287 more torques than stock. The result is an astonishing 850 horsepower and 803 pound-feet of torque.

Mind you, a stock 992.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is already good for 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, so the Manhart TR 850 is a serious piece of kit.

With this much power, the Manhart TR 850 is capable of mind-numbing acceleration. It rushes to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.4 seconds and 124 mph in a scant 4.9-seconds. According to Manhart, the TR 850 is good for a top speed of 205 mph.

Additional upgrades include 21-inch black Levella LVL 1.1 multi-spoke wheels with a center cap, wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance tires (255/30/Z21 front and 325/25/ZR21 rear), and Manhart lowering springs by H&R. The latter reduces ground clearance by 30 millimeters for a low-riding look and crisper handling.

As it turns out, the Manhart TR 850 is a good reason to hold on to your previous-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S. And with a new 2021 911 Turbo and Turbo S arriving next year, prices for the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 are gradually declining, making the TR 850 a more affordable way to own one of the fastest 911 Turbos in the business.

Pricing for the awesome TR 850 has yet been announced, but you can get in touch with Manhart to reserve your build slot.