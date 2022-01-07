The coolest robots you can buy today

As time goes on and robots are becoming more advanced, more and more are marketed primarily at regular consumers. Robots are no longer just the domain of manufacturing and laboratories as there are plenty for the average consumers of the world to buy. Some of these have uses around the house, some are meant to spark an interest in STEM fields, and others are toys with some extra functionality. Here are some of the coolest robots you can buy today.

Sphero BOLT

Sphero is a company many gadgets and robotics enthusiasts have likely already heard of, if for no other reason than the company’s BB-8 Sphero that launched around the time Star Wars: The Force Awakens landed in theaters. The Sphero BOLT is one of the company’s more recent robots, and its goal is to get kids interested in coding.

Sphero BOLT gets kids interesting in coding not only through the accompanying Sphero Edu app, but also through the use of a programmable 8×8 LED display inside the robot itself. The Sphero has a lot to tinker with, as it uses several different sensors like a compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, motion sensors, and a light sensor.

While Sphero makes robots for kids who are just starting out with coding, the Sphero BOLT is somewhat unique in that it can be used by those who are new to coding as well as those who already have some experience in the space. On top of all of that, the hardware is visually spectacular, which is always a plus for anything aimed at children. At $179, it’s one of Sphero’s more expensive robots, but it offers a lot of flexibility that those less expensive options may not.

Grillbot

Grilling aficionados will tell you that cleaning a grill can be a major pain. Usually, grillers will wait until their grates are hot before they begin scraping at them with a wire brush, which means they’re working over some intense heat (especially if grilling with charcoal). Grilling can make meat and vegetables taste fantastic, but it creates a mess on the grilling surface that has to be cleaned up each and every time if you want your food to taste as good as it can.

The Grillbot claims to be the end of that scraping and brushing over a hot grill. The robot comes equipped with three revolving nylon brushes and can automatically clean your grill whether it’s hot or cold. All users need to do is set the Grillbot to clean for a set amount of time (10, 20, or 30 minutes), place the Grillbot on the grate, and close the lid of the grill to let the little robot go to work. The ad you see above says that the CPU inside the Grillbot uses a randomized pattern to make sure the robot scrubs the entire grate each time it’s used.

As you might imagine, there are plenty of accessories to go along with the Grillbot as well, whether those are brass or stainless steel brushes, spare batteries, or even silicone skins for the robot itself. Priced at around $100, it’s an affordable robot, but the fact that it can only withstand temperatures of 250 degrees means that you’ll want to let the grill cool down for a significant amount of time before you put the Grillbot to work.

Anki Cozmo

Another little robot that many of us have probably seen before, the Anki Cozmo is on the same mission as the Sphero BOLT. Essentially, the Cozmo is an introduction to coding and robotics masquerading as a toy, and man is it a cute toy. With an animated face on the front and plenty of robot sound effects that can only be described as “disgustingly adorable,” it’s easy to see why kids might be drawn to this little robot.

Cozmo comes with a front-facing camera that allows it to recognize man and beast alike, so when it comes across a human or, say, a dog, it’ll greet them appropriately. Kids can use the app to create a series of movements and actions that Cozmo will then act out in sequence. That app is also used to guide Cozmo around the world and see what he sees, or it can be used to create and implement code.

Cozmo also comes with a variety of games, some of which are centered around its Companion – sorry, Power – Cubes. Kids can even “feed” Cozmo and give it a tune-up, so while the Anki Cozmo does serve as an introduction to robotics and coding for children, it’s also definitely part toy. At $300 for the latest model, the Anki Cozmo definitely isn’t cheap, but it’s so cute that we find it hard to care.

Loomo by Segway Robotics

When most of us hear the name “Segway,” our minds immediately jump to two-wheeled, self-balancing vehicles. While Segway has been branching out a bit lately, the Loomo is still a two-wheeled, self-balancing vehicle, but it’s different. In addition to its diminished design (at least when compared to the original Segway), the Loomo is also a robot.

So, while you can still use Loomo to get around like you could an original Segway, it does a lot more than just move someone from point A to point B. You can instruct Loomo to target you and follow where you go, having it shoot video and take pictures in the process. As it follows, it’s capable of avoiding obstacles, and when used as a vehicle, it can handle varied terrains like uneven surfaces and slopes. Loomo can show expressions on its display and even talk through text-to-speech.

Segway has actually been doing a lot to branch out lately. In addition to Loomo, the company has also built an impressive robotic lawn mower that doesn’t need perimeter wire installed in order to function. We’re still waiting for that to arrive in the US (which should happen sometime this year), but Loomo is up for sale now. Just prepare your wallet, because while Loomo is an impressive little robot companion, its $2,299.99 price tag means that it’s probably too expensive for many of us.

Misty II by Misty Robotics

While a couple of the robots on this list are aimed at children who might be beginner coders, the Misty II is made more for established programmers. A true developer’s robot, the Misty II, allows developers to create and implement their own skills. In that way, Misty II is almost a blank slate, though that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in out-of-the-box capabilities.

Perhaps the most emotive robot on this list, Misty II’s wide eyes certainly demand attention. Developers can implement code of their own or integrate third-party APIs to develop their skills. Misty even comes with a backpack that can house an Arduino expansion board, allowing developers to incorporate extra hardware too.

While Misty II can do things like recognize faces, store and playback audio clips, respond and communicate via voice, and convey personality, one of the coolest things it can do is move around rooms autonomously and map them. Misty II can even take itself back to its wireless charging mat to top off when the batteries are running low. It’s an impressive robot that comes in three different models, but even the Misty II Basic Edition will set you back a not-insignificant $2,299.00.

Spot by Boston Dynamics

Spot is almost certainly the most recognizable robot on our list and undoubtedly the most expensive. After years of making entertaining videos with its Spot, Stretch, and Atlas robots, Boston Dynamics finally put Spot up for sale back in 2020. For a five-figure sum, you can have Spot in your workplace – not home – doing all sorts of robot dog things.

While Boston Dynamics says that Spot is ready to go out of the box, there’s a whole host of attachments you can buy for it to give it different capabilities. Businesses can even attach their own hardware to the top of it to make Spot a true specialist and integrate Boston Dynamics’ APIs into their own platforms.

While Spot is definitely impressive, Boston Dynamics sadly says that it isn’t appropriate for home settings, meaning you probably shouldn’t bring Spot to your own personal living space. Most homeowners, we imagine, are okay with that upon seeing Spot’s eye-watering $74,500 price tag – and that’s before accessories, too. With that kind of price, Spot is probably best left to the professionals.