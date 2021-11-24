Shelby American is unveiling a new car soon, and the internet is abuzz

Shelby American is igniting its Facebook page with a teaser image of its newest creation. Although it looks like a new extreme version of the Mustang, Shelby’s Facebook page is bristling with comments on what the new car could be. The American high-performance vehicle manufacturer recently debuted its first all-electric concept, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E, at this year’s recently concluded SEMA show. And now, it’s teasing a new car for all the world to see.

Nothing is definite at this point, but Shelby promises a new car is coming this December 15, 2021, and this got us thinking: What in the world is Shelby coming up with next? Based on the teaser image, Shelby’s new car is a current-gen Ford Mustang (of course) hiding under a gray cloth wrap, but the internet is abuzz with exciting theories that range from the plausible to the extreme.

According to Car and Driver, internet conspiracy theorists suggest a new Shelby Bronco, but the publication said this theory “might seem ridiculous,” and we agree. If Shelby is unveiling a new Bronco, why would it upload a covered image of a Mustang? But then again, there is merit behind the claim as production for the 2022 Ford Bronco starts on December 15.

It so happens December 15 is a significant milestone for Shelby American, too. Shelby Automobiles became Shelby American, Inc. on December 15, 2009, coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the Shelby GT350. Since the GT350 is a Mustang, it could be the new car hiding under the cover, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

It could also be an extreme iteration of the Mustang GT500 or possibly a GT500KR. If we have to guess, Shelby’s new car is probably a new GT500 Super Snake based on the all-new 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition with a 760-horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, although Shelby’s version could push up to 850 horsepower.

It could also be a new Shelby 1000, the fastest and most potent Mustang in the family. Last seen in 2018 (and based on 2015 to 2018 Mustang GT 5.0L), the Shelby 1000 has a blown 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine pumping out an astonishing 1,000 horsepower. Shelby American will put all speculations to rest a few weeks from today, so hold on to your seat.