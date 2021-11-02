Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Jeans suggest phone is a retro move

Samsung made an odd decision in Australia this week with the reveal of a fashion collaboration with Dr Denim. Together the brands developed a limited edition pair of jeans designed “exclusively for the Galaxy Z Flip 3” in order to “prove that Y2K style and flip phones are truly back in fashion.” The jeans have high waists and an extra Galaxy Z Flip 3-sized pocket* on their right-side leg.

The jeans Samsung and Dr Denim released have the title “Z Flip Pocket Denim”, and they’re being released in a limited edition run. It’s almost as if the companies do not intend to sell the jeans in any sort of large quantity, as they’ve made fashionable moves like stitching over the standard front pockets with large “statement Zs”, and removed the back pockets entirely.

Not only have the back pockets been removed entirely, the jeans have been distressed in a way that makes it appear that there were pockets at some point, but at some point said pockets were removed.

The front right leg of the jeans has a tiny pocket that’s sort of, almost large enough to fit a folded Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone. If you’re living fashionably, this might be a fit that’s perfect for your sensibilities as it allows the phone to peek out so everyone knows what you’re carrying. As if the giant Z logos weren’t enough of an indication.

The Limited Run of jeans designed by Dr Denim will be “capped” at 450 pairs. The price of one pair of jeans will be approximately $1,499 – but don’t flip out yet! That price includes a Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone. The device and the jeans will be sold in “bespoke, stylish packaging.”

The pricing is interesting, as it is effectively the same as the 128GB smartphone on its own. As such, if you’re planning on purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 now, and you live in Australia, and you want the 128GB version of the phone, you might as well buy it from Dr Denim. You’ll have to pay the full amount for the phone all at once, but you’ll get a pair of weird jeans for your trouble!

This product might remind you of the recent Microsoft Adidas sneaker release, or the Fortnite Balenciaga fashion collection. Maybe you’re thinking about the Animal Crossing Puma crossover collection, or the Bape x Razer device and clothing crossover. In any case, don’t go thinking this tech and gadgets fashion clash is anything brand new to Samsung. Look back to the original Apple sneakers and you’ll see where the nightmare truly began.