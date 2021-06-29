Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked with a shocking price tip

A set of images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 showed leaked specifications of the device today, far in advance of Samsung’s own event for the device. Per the leak, this device will have a design that’s surprisingly similar to the first Google Pixel smartphone – two-tone and everything. Similar to the original Pixel, this Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely roll with a variety of colors for the bulk of the casing, with a black glass for the top, amid the back-facing camera array.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak from GizNext includes colors that they suggest will launch with the device – potentially right from the first release date of the device. Dark Green, Light Violet, White, Dark Blue, Pink, Black, Grey, and Beige are listed, right from the get-go.

The leak listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have an under-display front-facing camera. That’s the camera that’ll appear in (under) the display, inside the clamshell. This device is tipped to have a 6.7-inch main (foldable) display. This is a touchscreen display with a 25:9 aspect ratio.

There’ll also be an external (back) display, that’ll appear in the glass panel that also holds the back-facing set of cameras. This external display will be larger than the last, according to the leak this week, at 1.9-inches diagonally.

It’s likely this device will have a processor that matches that of devices like the ASUS Zenfone 8, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to be right around August 3, 2021. Per the leak from GizNext this week, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a price at around $1400 USD. That’s a significant price increase over the other Galaxy Z Flip devices, now and at original launch.

That price seems a bit wacky, especially given Samsung’s suggestion that they will start to make foldable smartphones more affordable in 2021 and beyond. Cross your fingers this is a case of crossed lines – we shall see!

This device would be the third of three devices, though you’d be forgiven for losing track of which device was called what – as there was no Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 (no device with that name, anyway). First there was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Naming this new device Galaxy Z Flip 3 also puts the name in line with the Galaxy Z Fold line, which will very likely have a new model this year called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.