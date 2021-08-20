Samsung Galaxy Note Z “AKA” video is another coffin nail for true believers

The next Samsung Galaxy Note device is apparently here already – if you believe what Samsung’s PR efforts this week suggest. In a promotional video from Samsung Korea, a Bob Ross impersonator shows how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be used as a mobile canvas with the Samsung S Pen. The important bit comes right at the title screen, where the company shows: “Galaxy Z Fold3 (a.k.a 노트Z) Unboxing”. The bit in Korean (노트) is Note, the same way it’d appear in the name Samsung Galaxy Note Z.

As suggested by FrontTron on Twitter, this promotional video might very well be Samsung’s final nail in the coffin for “bar type” Note Series devices for the immediate future. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to release one handheld machine with the ability to work with the S Pen, and focus on the S Pen, then follow up with another device that’s nearly identical in functionality with said S Pen (and split promotional efforts between the two). Instead, the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely be the focus for the stylus for the rest of the year, at least.

The insider tips and comments on the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone line have been popping up here and there over the past year.

If we look back at predictions for 2021 we see how the Galaxy Note lineup was likely to continue – just not necessarily in the form of the standard Galaxy Note smartphone. The stylus included with the Galaxy Note, the S Pen, would instead expand beyond the reaches of the single phone.

It wasn’t the first time the S Pen brand was released to devices other than the smartphone Galaxy Note. Instead, the year 2021 proved (so far) to be the year Samsung confirmed that they’d be willing to sell the S Pen separate from any device, and include functionality with a select few smartphone models.

We’re still holding out for the possibility that Samsung would release a Galaxy Note that’s larger than the Galaxy Note 20, with a flat display panel (no cascading edges, please), in a smartphone in the year 2022 or beyond. In Slime Green and/or Bubblegum Pink, please and thank you!