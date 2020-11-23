Galaxy Note discontinued, per insider tip

The Samsung Galaxy Note brand might be over and done with as of this year. A report today suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first new device to include an S Pen in 2021. The S Pen was one of the first key features of the Galaxy Note line when launched – since then, the other details (like the smartphone line’s massive size) have become commonplace among other smartphones from multiple brands.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released with an S Pen stylus in 2021 according to a tip shared with AJunews. According to this same source, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will include the “latest terminal technologies of Samsung Electronics,” including both the S Pen and an Under Display Camera (UDC).

It’s entirely possible that the S Pen will also be included with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Word from AJunews suggests that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have “S Pen technology” applied. This could also mean that the smartphone will work with the S Pen, but that the S Pen won’t necessarily have an S Pen included in a slot, like it was with the Galaxy Note.

If Samsung ends the Galaxy Note brand line, there’s a possibility that the second half of the year 2021 will be the primary target for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip. It would not be a shock to find the Galaxy Z Fold 3 made available in a couple of different iterations, one standard, one premium.

Take a peek at the recent past of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold updates and releases to track more clues in our journey toward the next massive foldable from Samsung.