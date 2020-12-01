RTX 3060 Ti is today’s best graphics card for a 1440p monitor

If you have a 1440p monitor and a gaming PC that’s in need of a graphics card upgrade, look to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. As NVIDIA revealed today, and as reviews of the card have proven in the first hours after the card’s official reveal, the RTX 3060 Ti is the 2020-generation NVIDIA graphics card that delivers the biggest bang for your buck. Let’s take a peek at the reasons why.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a card whose performance sits just between the RTX 2080 Super and the RTX 3070. We’ve tested a set of NVIDIA graphics cards with a set of games (and basic performance benchmarks) on a machine that’s made one thing clear: RTX 3060 Ti performance matches its price. Take a peek at our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Review to see our results.

The price / performance ratio fits with the other two major RTX cards we’ve reviewed in the recent past: RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. The RTX 3060 Ti has a price ($399) that’s equal to that of the launch price of the RTX 2060 Ti, and (as such), significantly cheaper than the RTX 2080 Super – which, again, the 3060 Ti out-performs.

If you’re going above 1440p, the RTX 3060 Ti isn’t going to satisfy your rig. This card is made to deliver 1440p gaming at a reasonable price with the added bonus of all of NVIDIA’s latest RTX card features. That includes NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and access to the NVIDIA Broadcast App and NVIDIA Studio for RTX-accelerated content creation.

If you’re feeling lucky, you’ll find the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card made available tomorrow (December 2, 2020) with a starting price of around $399 USD at Best Buy and Micro Center. It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to check the rest of the usual suspects: Newegg, Amazon, and NVIDIA’s own store.