Razer Halo Infinite gaming gear releases set for Xbox Series X, PC

Halo Infinite will be released attached to an array of gaming accessories made by Razer this holiday season. Razer announced their partnership with 343 Industries this week. Razer and 343 Industries did not yet reveal the specific products that’d be released in this collaborations, but we can make a few assumptions based on collaborations Razer’s done in the past.

“Razer is the perfect partner to help us deliver the premium gear we know our Halo players are looking for,” said Kiki Wolfkill, Head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries. “The Halo Consumer Products team is focused on bringing the Halo universe to life and into the hands of our community.”

Razer currently has a “Razer Nari Ultimate” Overwatch Lucio Edition as well as a Razer Goliathus Medium (mouse mad) with Overwatch Lucio branding. They’ve worked with Lucasfilm as well, licensing Star Wars for a Razer BlackWidow Lite (Stormtrooper Edition), a Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition, Razer Goliathus Extended Stormtrooper Edition (mouse mat), and a Stormtrooper version of the Razer Kraken headset.

Razer lisenced the game Gears 5 for a mouse mat (Goliathus Extended), a mouse (Razer Mamba), a keyboard (Huntsman), and a headset (Thresher). There’s also a single Overwatch (just Overwatch branding, not Lucio), mouse. That’d be the Overwatch Razer DeathAdder Elite.

So… you know… it’d be a shock if Razer DIDN’T release a Halo Infinite version of a mouse pad, a keyboard, a mouse, a headset, and an Xbox game pad. But we shall see!

UPDATE: Razer pointed to previously-released “industry-first Xbox products” like the the Nari Ultimate for Xbox One, and the Razer Turret. The Turret was “the console’s first wireless keyboard and mouse,” and it was certainly interesting. The Nari Ultimate for Xbox One was the first Xbox Wireless-compatible headset (with HyperSense haptic feedback.)

Razer also noted that “Razer’s award-winning Wolvering controller lineup” and the other two products listed above will all be “forward compatible” with the Xbox Series X console. Razer also suggested that they’re developing a line of “all new Xbox products” that’ll be released later this year – likely around the time of the release of the Xbox Series X.