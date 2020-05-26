Razer Gigantus V2 might be bigger than your desk

Razer just released their most massive mouse mat to date, the Razer Gigantus V2 3XL. The Razer Gigantus V2 comes in four sizes, starting with the “M” size, at 14.18 x 10.84 x 0.12 inches. There’s also an L size that’s 17.73 x 15.76 x 0.12 inches, and an XXL size at 37.04 x 16.15 x 0.16 inches. The largest version is the Razer Gigantus V2 3XL at 0.16 x 21.67 x 47.28 inches large.

The Razer Gigantus V2’s most massive edition (3XL) will be available in one color – BLACK. You can get the other three in black, too, but you can ALSO get them in “customized designs and personalized texts available via Razer Customs.” Customization costs approximately $10 USD extra, regardless of original price on the Razer Gigantux V2.

Users can create their own designs, if they do so choose. Or they can pick from a wide variety of pre-made licensed prints from Blizzard, Microsoft, and “other triple-A game publisher partners.”

– M (360 x 275 x 3mm) (customizable)

– L (450 x 400 x 3mm) (customizable)

– XXL (940 x 410 x 4mm) (customizable)

– 3XL (1,200 x 550 x 4mm) (original black, only)

The smallest Razer Gigantus will cost you approximately $10, the L size will cost you $15, and the XXL will cost around $30. If you want the most massive Razer Gigantus V2, you’ll be dropping at least $50 USD.

Each of these mouse mats works with a high-density rubber foam backing with a “textured micro-weave” cloth surface. This second edition of the moues mat family has a higher thread count weave “for the perfect balance between speed and control” and an “improved, non-slip rubber backing for comfort.”

These aren’t the mouse mats from Razer with the LED lighting, and they’re not the mouse mats from Razer that work with a wireless mouse for wireless charging. They’re just exceedingly comfortable and ready to roll with ultimate mouse control. They’re black with Razer GREEN accents – simple and gigantic.