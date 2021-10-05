Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 lead the Windows 11 charge with your laptop

Razer revealed that they’d be pre-loading Windows 11 to two laptop computers starting today. The “new Razer Book” and Razer Blade 15 will be available from Razer online with Windows 11 pre-loaded from this point forward. The newest editions of the Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 will be available for purchase from the Razer store online starting this afternoon.

Razer has three versions of the Razer Book available with Windows 11 right out the gate. One has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 13.4-inch 60Hz full HD display with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This version has a starting price at $999.99 – this is a Razer Store online exclusive unit.

There’s another couple of versions of the Razer Book available with Windows 11, both with similar chassis, but one with a significant upgrade over the other. Both have Intel Core i7-1165G7, Windows 11 Home, Intel Irix Xe graphics, and 16GB RAM. The lesser of the two has 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch 60Hz Full HD touchscreen.

The most grand version of the notebook with Windows 11 has a 13.4-inch 60Hz UHD touchscreen and 1TB SSD. The lesser has a starting price of $1,499.99 USD, the grander has a price of $1,799.99 USD.

Razer also has two new Razer Blade 15 “Advanced Model” units available with Windows 11 Home. Both have Intel Core i7-11800H, 15.6-inch 240Hz QHD displays, and 1TB SSD. The lesser has a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 16GB RAM. The grander has a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB RAM.

Prices for the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model laptops are approximately $2,699.99 and $3,099.99 USD, respectively.

Razer suggested today that “existing Razer Blade owners will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as the phased rollout begins on October 5th.” Razer also confirmed that “all Razer software and peripherals are fully compatible with Windows 11.”

If your Razer laptop is compatible with Windows 11, you’ll get the additional bonus of easier driver updates. “Users of compatible Razer laptops will be free from searching for new drivers online as automatic updates will be integrated into Windows 11 through Windows Update.” Cross your fingers and hope you’re among those that can make the move.