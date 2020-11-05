Razer Book 13 ultraportable laptop isn’t what we expected

Razer is back with its new Razer Book 13, an ultraportable productivity laptop featuring 11th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The company, which is best known for its gaming laptops, promises consumers features ‘not yet realized in a work laptop’ and configuration options for those who engage in heavy multitasking, among other things.

The new Razer Book 13 features a 13.4-inch display with what Razer claims is the thinnest bezels in the world. The display sports a 16:10 aspect ratio with multiple configuration options ranging from Full HD+ to Ultra HD+ with touch support. Users can expect Gorilla Glass 6 for durability and an anti-reflective coating to reduce glares.

As you’d expect from a productivity laptop, the Razer Book 13 packs WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, as well as an array of ports including a 3.5mm audio jack, full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port. Users also get a microSD card slot.

Under the hood, the Razer Book 13 offers up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 with up to 4.7Ghz clock speeds made possible by Intel Turbo Boost. As mentioned, this model also sports the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Users can choose up to 512GB SSD storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The touch-enabled Razer Book 13 models also feature Intel Evo platform verification and its related benefits, including getting at least four hours of battery life from half an hour of charging. As for design, the Razer Book 13 was machined from a single piece of aluminum given a mercury white anodized finish, a thickness of 0.6-inches, and a weight clocking in at a bit under three pounds.

Other features include Razer Chroma RGB per-key backlighting with customization support, THX Spatial Audio with 360-degree sound, a glass touchpad, and two ‘booming’ speakers, according to Razer. Both the Razer Book 13 i5 and i7 configurations arrive this month with starting prices of $1,199.99 USD and $1,599.99 USD, respectively.