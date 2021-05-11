Razer Blade 15 Advanced refreshed: 11th Gen Core H-Series and all the details

Coinciding with Intel’s reveal of the new 11th Gen Core H-Series CPU lineup for laptops, Razer has revealed new Blade 15 Advanced configurations. While it seems that the standard model Blade 15 – released earlier this year – will be sticking with 10th Gen processors for the time being, the new Advanced model comes outfitted with those 11th Gen CPUs that were announced earlier today, along with NVIDIA’s 30-series cards.

In all, there are six configurations for that new Razer Blade 15 Advanced. The least expensive option will run $2,299.99, and that gets you a Core i7-11800H, a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, an RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. For a base model, that’s pretty solid, as the RTX 3060 should be a capable graphics card and 16GB of RAM should be enough memory for most folks.

There are several other configurations using that same Core i7-11800H, though it seems that the base model is the only one that will use an RTX 3060. Two other models serve up RTX 3070 graphics, one with that same QHD 240Hz display we saw in the base model and another with a FHD 360Hz display for $2,599.99 and $2,699.99, respectively.

From those models, the price jumps up to $2,999.99, but it’s at this price point that you get an RTX 3080 graphics card, a 240Hz QHD display, and 32GB of RAM. As with those mid-range models, we get another RTX 3080 model that offers the same Core i7-11800H CPU but gives us a FHD 320Hz display instead of the QHD 240Hz one for $3,099.99.

Finally, we come to the top-end Razer Blade 15 Advanced model, which runs $3,399.99 and offers an Intel Core i9-11900H, an RTX 3080 graphics card, an OLED 4K touch display that has a 1ms response time and supports HDR, and 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. It’s a beast of a laptop, for sure, but that $3,400 price tag is likely going to keep this model’s audience fairly limited. All of these models, it seems, are up for pre-order today from Razer’s website, with the company currently listing a ship date of June 21st, 2021 for all six.