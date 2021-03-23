Porsche is giving Taycan EV early-adopters some good news

Porsche has new software for the 2020 Taycan, bringing existing owners some of the headline updates from the latest 2021 model year car, though anybody used to Tesla-style OTA feature magic will be disappointed. Improvements around charging and route planning, wireless Apple CarPlay, and even music-themed ambient lighting are all being added in the free upgrade.

Perhaps most useful, there’ll be more charging infrastructure information shown on the EV’s dashboard display. Porsche says finding a charger – both within the Porsche Charging Service and outside of it – should be faster and easier, and there’s also more detailed traffic and lane-specific information within the navigation.

The Charging Planner has been tweaked, with new options to set a specific target charge level for DC fast charging. That can overrule the Taycan’s ability to decide when to stop charging. Also optional now is reducing the maximum DC charging rate, from the highest 270 kW that the EV supports, down to 200 kW.

While intentionally slowing down how fast your electric car recharges might seem counter-intuitive, Porsche says it can help optimize the service life of the battery packs, as well as their performance. Of course, you can also change it back if you need a quicker charge on occasion.

Those with the adaptive air suspension system will find Smartlift has been added. That allows the car to store certain positions where raising the Taycan is useful to avoid curbs or speed bumps, or navigate steeper driveways. When it reaches that location again, the EV will automatically rise up.

Inside, there’s wireless Apple CarPlay support, added alongside the existing wired functionality. Apple Podcasts support and Apple Music Lyrics are also offered, if you sign in with your Apple ID on the Taycan’s infotainment system. On the more whimsical side, those who added the Ambient Lighting option to their Taycan will be able to switch on music-linked colors. That will adjust the cabin lighting according to the music playing.

Arguably the most controversial feature is support for more of Porsche’s Functions on Demand (FoD), where certain functionality can be subscribed to or purchased outright. Joining the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager that was previously the only available FoD option on the 2020 Taycan, owners will be able to add Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive.

Finally, there’s recalibration for the powertrain and suspension control systems, from which Porsche promises “further improved driving dynamics and performance.”

The downside to the update is how you access it. Although the Taycan is a connected car, with an embedded modem for data, Porsche isn’t pushing this new firmware out OTA (over-the-air). Instead, they’ll need to bring their Taycan in to a dealer and have it installed, something Porsche says to expect two business days to complete. You will, at least, get a loaner vehicle while you wait. Those eligible for the new software will be contacted in due course by their dealer.