Pokemon GO Anniversary Shiny bonus exclusive guide revealed

There’s a big set of events in Pokemon GO this month for the 5th anniversary of the release of the Niantic game. This year’s biggest event happenings take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, and Sunday, July 18. GO Fest Tickets will be required to get ALL the benefits of the event, but there’ll be plenty to see and do even if you’ve decided not to drop the five actual real-world dollars on this newest set of Pokemon releases and features.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 1: Catch

As revealed this week by Niantic, The first of the two major anniversary day events is Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 1: Catch! This event will take place on July 17, 2021, starting at 10AM and ending at 6PM. That’s local time – no matter where you live in the world. This event will feature a set of habitat hours, making it an awesome flip-flop of how the universe has rolled in Pokemon GO in the past.

Each hour of the event, different sets of Pokemon will appear for you in the wild. Habitats include Cave, Ocean, Desert, and Jungle.

• Cave Habitat: Roggenrola, Stunfisk (Galarian), Deino

• Ocean Habitat: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola

• Desert Mountain Habitat: Skarmory, Hippopotas, Shieldon

• Jungle Habitat: Froakie, Aipom, Scyther

Each time a Habitat changes, you’ll see an announcement in-game and/or with an announcement notification on your smartphone:

• Now: Cave habitat!

• Now: Desert Mountain habitat!

• Now: Jungle habitat!

• Now: Ocean Beach habitat!

Throughout the entire event we’ll see Chimecho, Audino, Kricketot, and a super fancy costume Pikachu appearing in all regions in the wild – this bit wont rotate. The Rock Star – or Pop Star – Pikachu will be available depending on the choices you make in the game – and he MIGHT be exclusive to ticket holders* – they won’t evolve, and they won’t likely be particularly helpful in battle. But they are cute!

No Pokemon GO Fest 2021 ticket

If you do not attain a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest, you can still get a whole bunch of fun in-game bits and pieces. Niantic wouldn’t go so far as to make the entirety of an event available only to those who pay for a ticket, right?

You also have the Pokemon GO Trainer Achievement rewards to go forth and collect, too. Make sure you’re teaming up with massive numbers of friends before you go!

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Ticket exclusives

If you’re holding a ticket on July 17, 2021, you’ll find a Pokemon GO Fest 2021 music show. This music festival will allow you, the ticket holder, to direct the music that’s played. There’ll be Special Research available with the opportunity to have an encounter with Mythical Pokemon Meloetta.

You’ll also be able to earn a special Shirt avatar item and a new avatar pose. Special Research given to ticket holders will end with a snapshot surprise. Through research, Professor Willow and team leaders will put on a lovely concert celebration.

*Through the event, your choices will interact with music from Pokemon music producer Junichi Masuda. You may need to choose between Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu with rock and roll tracks or pop star tracks.

Users will also choose band members from special event costume Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Flygon, and Gardevoir.

This event will also have a set of four Collection Challenges, each based on a habitat hour. The habitats for Ticket Holders will include what’s listed above, but will ALSO include the following, WITH Incense:

• Cave Habitat: Gardevoir, Galvantula, Umbreon, Unown (G), Unown (F)

• Ocean Habitat: Sawk, Azumarill, Vaporeon, Gyarados, Unown (G), Unown (F)

• Desert Mountain Habitat: Tyranitar, Flareon, Throh, Flygon, Unown (G), Unown (F)

• Jungle Habitat: Chatot, Ludicolo, Leafeon, Serperior, Unown (G), Unown (F)

New Shiny Pokemon GO monsters!

During the event – starting on Saturday – well see new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO! This is an official Shiny Pokemon Debut for these Pokemon in Pokemon GO! Pokemon with a (*) are exclusive to ticket holders.

• Shiny Unown (F)*

• Shiny Sawk*

• Shiny Throh*

• Shiny Whismur, Shiny Loudred, Shiny Exploud

• Shiny Tympole, Shiny Palpitoad, Shiny Seismitoad

• Shiny Chimecho, Shiny Audino

Pokemon GO Fest Day 2: Raid exclusives

If you have a ticket on Day 2, you’ll get a set of exclusive rewards during the event. This Day 2 event takes place Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10AM to 6PM local time.

• Raid Rewards +10,000XP for each completed raid

• Free event bundle in the in-game store: 3x Remote Raid Passes

• Timed Research reward: up to 8x Remote Raid Passes

• Gym Photo Disc spins earn up to 10x Raid Passes

• Incense-attracted Pokemon from Saturday will remain available into Sunday, also with Incense, during event hours.

NOTE: Unown (F) and Unown (G) will appear attracted to Incense throughout the hours of the event on both days, exlusive to ticket holders. Both of these Unown Pokemon are potentially Shiny Pokemon.

GO Fest Day 2 non-exclusive features

All Lure Modules used during event hours will last for three hours. There’ll be some new Event Field Research, Special Music playing in-app, and special “on-map visual effects.” Pokemon Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours will have have 1/2 Hatch Distance. Pokemon Eggs 7km in size discovered during the event will include Pokemon such as Igglybuff, Audino, and Chingling.

Take a peek at the timeline of links below to learn more about the most recent updates to Pokemon GO and early analyzation at what’s about to be released in the near future!