Pokemon GO leak shows July 2021 surprises

Today we’re taking a peek at a variety of elements leaked in the latest APK for Pokemon GO. From the text included in the app update, we can see bits and pieces of what’s in store for the Fifth Anniversary event series in this, the most mobile of Pokemon games. The data released today starts with a simple quest – a buddy quest – one where you win a raid with your Buddy Pokemon. Simple, yes?

Courtesy of the Pokeminers efforts this week, we’ve got a closer look at what’s coming to Pokemon GO in the near future. The Pokemon GO update released this week features a set of text messages in the game – some of which are live, some of which are still unused.

In addition to the Buddy Raid quest noted above, there’s a new Quest Branching system coming to Pokemon GO. Users will be asked to “choose a path” for future quests, and stick by their choice! Per the text retrieved today, users will be shown the following message: “Choose wisely! You can select only one path below, and you’ll remain on that path until the end of the research.”

A big collection of new bonus rewards were outlined in this latest update, including the following:

• +200 Catch Stardust

• +200 XP for spinning PokéStops

• +300 Catch Stardust

• +300 Catch XP

• +300 XP for spinning PokéStops

• +400 Catch Stardust

• +400 Catch XP

• +500 Catch Stardust

• +500 XP for spinning PokéStops

• +4 Catch Candy

• +5 Catch Candy

• 3x XP for Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws

• 4× XP for Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws

• 5× XP for Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws

• 1/2 Hatch Distance

• 1/4 Hatch Distance

There’ll be a new set of Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO soon. Each will have to do with a Habitat Hour that’ll be happening in Pokemon GO during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Each Collection Challenge will require that you collect a certain number of Pokemon during a certain hour:

• GO Fest 2021: Cave Habitat

• GO Fest 2021: Desert Habitat

• GO Fest 2021: Jungle Habitat

• GO Fest 2021: Ocean Habitat

As this update suggests, each new Habitat “hour” will be shown in-game with a notification. There’ll be one of each of the following – Habitats and Raid Hours, too. All for Pokemon GO Fest 2021:

• Now: Cave habitat!

• Now: Desert Mountain habitat!

• Now: Jungle habitat!

• Now: Ocean Beach habitat!

• Now: Frost Hour!

• Now: Lava Hour!

• Now: Thunder Hour!

• Now: Wind Hour!

There’ll be some new “Bands” action during Pokemon GO Fest 2021, too. They’ll be formatted (in code) like “gofest_2021_band_boisterous” and will include adjectives as such:

• Boisterous

• Cheerful

• Stylish

• Emotional

• Energetic

• Extravagant

• Lively

• Spirited

Finally, we’ll see some general alerts for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. One of the messages is “Welcome to Pokemon GO Fest 2021!” Another is “Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 1: Catch!” And another: Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 2: Raid!” Take a peek at the timeline below to see other recent revelations in Pokemon GO and for the events that’ll be arriving soon – July is going to be lit!