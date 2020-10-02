Pininfarina and Zagato built these classic car racing simulators for the eClassic Racing Club

Two of the most well-known Italian coachbuilders – Pininfarina and Zagato, respectively – has built a pair of classic car racing simulators. Designed to conform with the upcoming TCCT eClassic Racing Club, these racing simulators are peppered with vintage-inspired elements to deliver an authentic classic car driving experience on the track.

True, classic car racing is reserved for wealthy collectors and automotive connoisseurs, but racing a vintage automobile on an actual racetrack has its fair share of risks. But with these two classic racing sims, you can race to your heart’s content without thinking about depreciating or – heaven forbid – crashing your precious, expensive, and fastidious vintage ride.

Pininfarina is best known for penning the Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta Lusso, Ferrari Enzo, and the Battista electric hypercar. Affectionately called ‘Sportiva’, Pininfarina’s racing sim has the rear end of a 1947 Cisitalia 202.

On the other hand, Zagato is responsible for creating the gorgeous lines of the Zagato Alfa Romeo TZ3 Corsa, Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, and the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato. We can think of no other Italian legacy coachbuilders (besides Carrozzeria Touring, of course) with the panache and history to build stunning classic racing sims such as these.

Both racing sims are built in collaboration with Swiss company Racing Unleashed, but the coachwork is designed and built by Pininfarina and Zagato. It may not have the F1-style steering module and steering wheel from modern racing sims, but Pininfarina and Zagato’s version has a genuine wood tiller, three high-definition screens, three pedals and a stick, state-of-the-art hydraulics (to replicate the movement and G-forces of any classic car from the 1950s to the 1970s), and a Logitech sound system.

Racing simulators don’t come cheap, and the same can be said for Pininfarina and Zagato’s racing sims, although pricing has yet to be disclosed. However, both are arriving next year, so you still have time to save up.