OnePlus 8T gets an unveil date

OnePlus will reveal its newest smartphone on October 14, the company has confirmed, with the OnePlus 8T set to give the company a fresh flagship. The event – using the tagline “Ultra Stops at Nothing” – will see OnePlus replace its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro handsets, which proved to be hits among reviewers and users alike when they launched back in April.

For OnePlus, the line-up has become a little more complex in 2020. Having made its name with its competitive flagship-alternatives, the company launched its Nord series of more affordable handsets to go back to “its roots,” focusing on those who prioritize value above all else. That didn’t include the US market, though OnePlus is believed to be bringing a 5G version to North America to rectify that omission.

Exactly what we can expect from the OnePlus 8T meanwhile has, unsurprisingly, been the subject of numerous rumors over the past few months. The latest rumors suggest a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen like the OnePlus 8 before it, however with an improvement in refresh rate. That would nudge the panel up to 120 Hz versus the current 90 Hz, for smoother scrolling.

On the back we’re expecting four sensors. The primary camera is likely to be a 48-megapixel shooter, paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. A 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor will round things out. The front will get a single, hole-punch camera for selfies.

What isn’t believed to be arriving alongside it, though, is a OnePlus 8T Pro. Instead, OnePlus is said to be condensing its two flagship flavors into a single device this time around, perhaps feeling more secure in doing so now that Nord is present to flesh out more affordable options.

That should also make dealing with US carriers a little easier, too. The OnePlus 8 was picked up by Verizon in the US, a deal that was hailed as a huge milestone for the phone-maker given brick & mortar availability is still a key to success in the market. That meant it joined availability at T-Mobile and Sprint – at the time still operating independently – though the OnePlus 8 Pro remained without a specific carrier partner.

Adding to that confusion, supply chain issues meant that availability of the OnePlus 8 Pro was constrained, OnePlus later confirmed. If the rumors are true that it’s switching to a single device this time around, that could make a big difference in easing production headaches. We’ll find out more on October 14, with the event kicking off at 10am ET/7am PT.