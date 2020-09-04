OnePlus 8T leak might have these OnePlus 8 Pro features

It wasn’t too long ago that OnePlus launched the Nord but that phone was specifically targeted at a more budget-conscious market, not to mention markets outside the US. While the OnePlus Nord may have been its “back to roots” phone, its main flagship will still be the more expensive ones like an upcoming OnePlus 8T. And if this leak is anything to go by, it will definitely be more expensive than the OnePlus 8 before it.

An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus 8T will sport a design that hasn’t been seen in a OnePlus phone before, that is, a single punch-hole cutout on a flat screen. That, however, tells nothing about the phone’s features in that department but Android Central, fortunately, got dibs on some of that.

Like the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T will allegedly have the same 6.55-inch AMOLED screen but with one key difference. The upcoming phone will get a 120Hz refresh rate instead of just 90Hz. That pretty much puts it on the same level as the OnePlus 8 Pro, which may mean it also gets a slight price bump as well.

Another OnePlus 8 Pro trait that the OnePlus 8T will reportedly have is the number of cameras on its back, four in total. Here, it’s a mixed bag with a 48 megapixel main sensor and a 16 megapixel ultra-wide camera still leading the show. What has changed is the 5 megapixel macro camera, an upgrade from the OnePlus 8’s 2MP equivalent, and a totally new 2 megapixel portrait shooter.

There’s still a lot of unknowns here but we can pretty much expect the OnePlus 8T to come with more powerful, and potentially pricier, specs. It will also come with Android 11 out of the box, which puts its launch date past September. That does mean users will be treated to the new OxygenOS 11, which is proving to be a rather contentious topic within the OnePlus community.