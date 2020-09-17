OnePlus Nord N10 5G is coming to the US with a new camera

OnePlus fans in the US dying to get their hands on a more affordable smartphone might not have to wait much longer. That said, they might not also be getting the original OnePlus Nord experience that was announced a few months back, though that shouldn’t be a surprise by now. It isn’t all bad, however, because if this latest leak drop is to be believed, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G might actually offer a better package than the first OnePlus Nord.

It still isn’t clear what drove OnePlus to decide not to launch the first Nord in the US. It did say that the OnePlus Nord is a family of phones, not a single model, and that it would eventually launch one such version in the US. The date for that launch is still unknown at this point but this so-called OnePlus Nord N10 5G is already shaping up to be an interesting mid-range device.

It was already rumored before that it would be powered by a Snapdragon 690, Qualcomm’s first chip in the 6-series to be packaged with a 5G modem. Android Central’s source confirms that detail but also adds a few more specs like 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.49-inch 90Hz FHD+ screen.

While the processor may seem like a downgrade, the same source points to a major camera upgrade as well. Unless the OnePlus 8T has it too, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G could be the company’s first to sport a 64 megapixel camera. This will reportedly be joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera and two 2MP sensors.

Even better, the OnePlus might be aiming for a sub-$400 price tag for the Nord N10 5G, which would be cheaper than the original Nord. That said, the report also hints at a sub-$200 phone in OnePlus’ near future, which could give some would-be buyers reason to hold off for a while.