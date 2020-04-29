OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro released: Which is the best value?

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are out in stores now, and between the two we’ve got a few important questions that need answering. Potential new users will decide between a pair of devices that are both high quality, and both cost hundreds of dollars. So what’s the difference? And does it make more sense to just get last year’s model instead, for a significantly lower price?

Display Size and Speed

The Display on the Pro is ever-so-slightly larger than the non-pro 8, and slightly more dense with pixels. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s display has a 120Hz image refresh rate, while the 8 (non-pro) has 90Hz image refresh rate, like the 7T released last year.

If you’d like a closer look at the differences between the displays, you’ll do well to take a peek at our OnePlus 8 Review or our OnePlus 8 Pro Review right this minute.

Camera Power

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a slightly more extravagant set of cameras and sensors than the 8, but the results are very similar. In our reviews thus far, I’ve noticed no difference so significant that I’d be willing to pay several hundred dollars more for that one factor alone. You’ll take great photos and videos with either one.

Battery and Charging

If you’re planning on charging with the cord and the charger included in the box, you’ll find the charging speed the same on both devices. If you want to charge wirelessly, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the skills to pay the bills, so to speak.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has the ability to fast-charge with the right OnePlus charger (wirelessly) as well as wired, as well as reverse charge. That means it can act as a wireless charger, charging your other wireless charging-capable devices as it sees fit!

5G connectivity

Both devices work with the same connectivity to 5G if you’re not dealing with mmWave. If you’re using Verizon mmWave connectivity, you’ll have only one choice – the OnePlus 8 5G UW. There is no OnePlus 8 Pro that has connectivity to Verizon’s fastest 5G service.

Verdict

The OnePlus 8 is like the OnePlus 7T, upgraded in several key ways. The OnePlus 8 Pro is modified and upgraded in enough different ways that it feels like a whole new phone. The more expensive phone is significant enough of an upgrade over the other that, if you’ve got the opportunity to buy one or the other, you’ll do well to get the Pro.

But as we’re dealing with carriers like T-Mobile USA and Verizon, and connectivity for 5G is really a defining characteristic of the device collection for users in the USA, it’ll really depend on where you live. And if you plan on using 5G connectivity. If you’re buying off-contract, I’d recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro, but if you want Verizon 5G (with mmWave connectivity), you’ll need to get the OnePlus 8 5G UW.

If you’re buying the device outright, you might find the value to be more matched to the OnePlus 8, but if you’re paying per month, you’ll probably do best to bump up to the Pro. Again, take a peek at our reviews (linked above) to see all the ins and outs of the devices, and our review series expands! UPDATE: See our OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on: Cheaper or better?