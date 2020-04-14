Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW: No pro, mmWave exclusive

OnePlus 8 5G UW will be available in multiple configurations from multiple different places – but only ONE will have full access to all sorts of 5G. Most versions will have access to low and mid-band 5G, while the special unique Verzion OnePlus 8 will have access to mmWave 5G. So depending on where you get your OnePlus device, it’ll have differing amounts of access to 5G – so be careful!
If you’re buying a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro from Amazon or from OnePlus dot com, you’ll get a device with an X55 5G modem. That modem has support for sub-6 5G connectivity, both low and mid-band coverage, worldwide. That’s the more general everyone-uses-it sort of 5G connectivity.
If you get the Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW, you’re getting a device that has the low, mid, and high-band coverage in one device. That’s all sub-6 and mmWave 5G, all in one device. There is currently no such coverage in a OnePlus 8 Pro device, only the non-pro from Verizon.
This version of the device looks basically the same as the standard OnePlus 8, but it has a Verizon-branded 5G logo on its back. Also, in the right conditions, it’ll go very fast.
For more information on pricing of most versions of the device, head to our full OnePlus 8 pricing release feature. The short version is that the OnePlus 8 will come in two versions, one for $700, the other for $800. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in two configurations as well, one for $900, the other for $1000 (listed as $999, more than likely).
The OnePlus 8 will also be available directly from T-Mobile USA, and will be released from OnePlus online and on Amazon on the 29th of April, 2020. Take a peek at the timeline of OnePlus links below to see our big OnePlus 8 Pro review and stick around for more, too!