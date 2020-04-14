OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro price and release date

Today we’re taking a peek at the full price list for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in the USA. These devices were revealed by OnePlus at a virtual event on April 14, 2020. The OnePlus 8 family comes in two sizes – two screen sizes, two combinations of RAM and internal storage, and a price setup that starts at around $700 USD. That’s for the non-pro, of course.

OnePlus 8 price and release date

The OnePlus 8 (non-pro) will be released on April 29, 2020. It’ll be available in two styles, with one RAM+ROM combination for each edition. There’ll be a Glacial Green OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a price of approximately $700 USD. That’ll be available both from OnePlus dot com and from Amazon on the 29th for the same price.

There’ll be a OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage available for a price for approximately $800 USD. This price is the same on both Amazon and at OnePlus dot com at their brand store in the USA. The OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM will be available in a special Interstellar Glow.

NOTE: The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro available through OnePlus’ online store and Amazon have an X55 5G modem with support for sub-6 5G with both low and mid-band coverage. There’ll also be a OnePlus 8 (non-pro) available from Verizon with support for sub-6 AND mmWave 5G – we’ll have pricing on that version soon.

OnePlus 8 Pro price and release date

Much like the OnePlus 8 non-pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available on April 29, 2020, both on Amazon and through the OnePlus online store. There’ll be three colors available, and two RAM+ROM combinations.

Glacial Green and Onyx Black will both have 8+128 RAM+ROM and 12+256 RAM+ROM combinations available from the OnePlus store. In all cases, the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM combination will cost approximately $900 USD. In all cases, the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM editions will cost approximately $1000 USD. They’ll be listed at around $999.

If you’re on Amazon, you’ll find just the following: 8+128GB Glacial Green, 12+256GB Onyx Black, and 12+256GB Ultramarine Blue. The OnePlus store will have all three colors and both 8 and 12GB RAM versions for the Green and the Black. The Ultramarine Blue will only have one version available on OnePlus or Amazon, that’s the 12GB + 256GB edition for approximately $999 USD.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will have a release date of April 29, 2020, with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. This charger will allow the OnePlus 8 Pro to charge at top speed, wirelessly. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger has a price of approximately $69.95 USD.

For more information on the OnePlus 8 family of devices, take a peek at our OnePlus 8 Pro Review and additional insight in the timeline of links below. This device lineup is in the house, on our review bench now!