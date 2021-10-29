Nissan Z Proto Spec, Overland SUVs, and vintage Datsun 240Z debut at SEMA

Nissan is cooking up a storm at the 2021 SEMA show. The Japanese carmaker will debut three new vehicles, including the limited-edition Nissan Z Proto Spec and a pair of rugged overlanding rigs. Nissan is also showcasing a vintage Datsun 240Z owned by famous actor and car enthusiast Sung-Ho Kang, more popularly known as Han Lue from the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

The all-new 2023 Nissan Z is a modern interpretation of the original 240Z sports car. Arriving in spring 2022 in Sport and Performance variants, Nissan’s newest Z car has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pumping out 400 horsepower, more than enough to threaten comparable rivals like the Toyota GR Supra and Porsche Cayman.

Moreover, it has a standard six-speed manual gearbox equipped with an Exedy high-performance clutch. If you hate the thought of rowing gears, the Z’s optional nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters will satisfy your whims. Nissan is putting the Z Proto Spec edition on display at this year’s SEMA show. The Proto Spec is essentially a concept version of the production Z car and is limited to 240 units for US buyers.

Meanwhile, Sung-Ho Kang’s 1971 Datsun 240Z in East African Safari Rally livery also graces the stage at Nissan’s West Hall booth at SEMA. Affectionately referred to as DocZ, the car has an upgraded 2.8-liter L24 inline-six engine with a custom head, triple Weber carburetors, and a bespoke exhaust system. It also has a new suspension system, updated brakes, and 16-inch Nanakorobi Yaoki wheels, paying homage to the original Kobe Seiko-style wheels in a standard Z432.

Nissan will also highlight its pair of Project Overland rigs based on a Pathfinder SUV and the all-new Frontier pickup truck. The Project Overland Pathfinder is wearing genuine NISMO Off-Road parts like a two-inch lift kit, bespoke 18-inch NISMO off-road wheels, Bilstein monotube shock absorbers, and an off-road expedition roof rack, to name a few.

On a similar note, Project Overland Frontier has custom NISMO Off-Road shock absorbers with remote reservoirs, new NISMO rear leaf springs, a two-inch lift kit with SPC front upper control arms and sealed flex joints, 17-inch NISMO Axis wheels, and an overlanding bed rack with a rooftop tent. Other goodies include an ARB twin air compressor, a TruckVault all-weather bed drawer system, and off-road lights.

Nissan will also showcase the “Altimaniac” four-seat drift car based on a standard Nissan Altima. Built by three-time Formula Drift World Champion Chris Forsberg, it has the same VR38 twin-turbo V6 engine as the all-conquering Nissan GT-R supercar. Still, the folks at T1 Race Development were able to coax the engine to pump out a bewildering 2,000 horsepower, around 1,000 more horses than stock. And unlike other drift cars, Altimaniac has four Recaro carbon fiber seats with full double-halo roll cages for maximum safety.

The 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show is from November 2 to 5, 2021. “Along with the exciting 2023 Z and the honor of showing off Sung Kang’s latest project ride, 2021 will be a show to remember,” concludes Mike Soutter, vice president, Nissan Aftersales Americas.