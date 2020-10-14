2021 Nissan Altima pricing announced for the US

Nissan has announced the MSRP range for the 2021 Altima, which is the automaker’s best-selling sedan. The starting MSRP for an Altima S FWD is $24,300. The next step up the ladder is the Altima SV FWD starting at $25,400; this is the first vehicle also available with AWD starting at $26,800.

The Altima SR is the sportier-looking version and is offered in a 2.5-liter FWD flavor for $26,200, SR AWD starts at $27,600, and the SR with the new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine in FWD starts $30,650. The turbo engine is not available in AWD. Altima SL FWD starts at $29,990 and when fitted with AWD starts at $31,390. The 2021 Altima is available in a Platinum version only with AWD at $34,100.

None of those sticker prices include the destination and handling charge of $925. All versions of the vehicle are available with Nissan Safety Shield 360. Some models are available with Nissan ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Altima S also has an available Driver Assist Package.

Nissan has changed the models and hierarchy for 2021, placing the SR above the SV. Buyers of the SV model can get an optional Premium Package with a moonroof, heated front seats, and Intelligent Lane Intervention. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine features direct injection and is standard on all grade levels. It produces 188 horsepower and 180 pound-foot of torque.

The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine uses variable compression technology and produces 236 horsepower and 267 pound-foot of torque. That engine is only available in the front-wheel-drive SR model. Nissan says it produces V6 performance while maintaining the fuel economy of a four-cylinder. The Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system automatically redistributes torque to the wheels from 0:100 front to 50:50 front-to-rear depending on road and driving conditions.