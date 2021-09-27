2022 Nissan Frontier receives new lineup of NISMO off-road parts

Last weekend the 2022 Nissan Frontier debuted its newest lineup of NISMO off-road parts at the 2021 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona. Nissan’s next-gen Frontier took its sweet time to arrive, but the Japanese automaker is wasting no time in unveiling its newest portfolio of factory off-road-ready accessories.

“The all-new 2022 Frontier provides adventurers with an authentic midsize truck built to thrive in off-road and overlanding environments,” said Michael Soutter, vice president of Nissan Aftersales U.S. “Overlanding enthusiasts will see firsthand how these new NISMO Off-Road parts can help elevate Frontier to an even higher level of style and capability.”

The last time Nissan unveiled NISMO performance parts for its trucks and SUVs was in 2020 at the Rebelle Rally. And like before, the new NISMO Off-Road parts lineup includes wheels, suspension kits, bumpers, and off-road lighting. Highlights include a NISMO rooftop tent that fits most Nissan vehicles with a bed rack or roof rack. The tent offers spacious accommodations for two people and consists of a wall-to-wall mattress, three windows, a washable cover, and a 6.9-foot adjustable aluminum ladder.

The latest NISMO Off-Road package also comes with an overland bed rack. Available in low and high configurations, the bed rack is available for the 2005 to 2022 Frontier and attaches easily to the bed top or Utili-Track system of your rig. In addition, the lightweight yet durable powder-coated steel construction and modular design adapt quickly to your ever-changing needs.

NISMO has you covered with its performance cat-back exhaust system if you’re looking to add style and performance instead of ruggedness or functionality. Available for the 2005 to 2022 Frontier, 2005 to 2015 Xterra, and 2016 to 2021 Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks, the stainless steel NISMO cat-back exhaust system delivers a rich, deep-sounding exhaust bark without the annoying drone associated with aftermarket exhaust kits. The package includes a polished stainless steel exhaust tip with a laser-etched NISMO logo for more style points.

Of course, no off-roading package is complete without a decent set of off-road lights. Nissan’s four-inch LED off-road light applies to the Frontier, Xterra, and Pathfinder SUV. The NISMO four-inch off-road lights deliver a wide beam pattern and 3,060 lumens of illumination using powerful LED technology. In addition, the waterproof aluminum housing with pressure equalizing vents offers rugged protection against the elements. You can find more by visiting Nissan’s official NISMO Parts website.