Nissan debuts NISMO performance parts for Frontier, Titan, and Xterra at Rebelle Rally

Japanese carmaker Nissan is making a bold statement at this year’s 2020 Rebelle Rally event. Nissan is set to debut its newest lineup of NISMO off-road parts for the 2005-2020 Frontier, 2016-2021 Titan, and 2005-2015 Xterra at the said event. The 2020 Rebelle Rally begins October 8 in Lake Tahoe and ends at the Imperial Sand Dunes in California on October 17.

Giving us a taste of what to expect is Team Wild Grace’s 2020 Nissan Frontier. The vehicle is kitted out with top-notch NISMO off-road parts including the prerequisite off-road wheels and tires, off-road lighting, and a NISMO-tuned suspension kit.

“We are fired up to watch Team Wild Grace show current and future Nissan Frontier owners what this beast can do on some of the most extreme terrains in the country,” said Michael Soutter, vice president, Nissan aftersales U.S. “These new NISMO off-road parts, created by people who deeply understand trucks and the desire for ultimate off-road performance, will elevate Frontier to a new level of capability.”

NISMO’s off-road suspension kit consists of gas-pressurized monotube shock absorbers with digressive valving, rear shocks with remote reservoir technology, and a 2-inch lift kit. Meanwhile, the NISMO off-road front bumper only weighs 105 pounds and features attachment points for recovery shackles and auxiliary lights. The bumper is laser-cut and welded for maximum strength, while the textured powder coat finish deters rust and corrosion.

Team Wild Grace consists of Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward. The duo came in sixth place at last year’s Rebelle Rally, and the pair have high expectations in their 2020 Frontier. “We’ve taken the 2020 Frontier on a couple of trial runs, and it’s been an absolute rock star,” said Woodward. It also helps the 2020 Nissan Frontier now has a more powerful V6 engine with 310 horsepower and a new 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Additional NISMO off-road parts include LED lights by Rigid Industries, custom NISMO off-road wheels, and all-terrain tires. According to Nissan, the newest NISMO off-road parts for the Frontier, Titan, and Xterra will be available at select Nissan dealers and the official NISMO parts online page this fall.