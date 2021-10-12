Motorola Edge 5G UW is Verizon’s new best Apple and Samsung alternative

The Motorola Edge 5G UW is a sizeable smartphone with the ability to access Ultra Wideband 5G data signals. This device has a 6.8-inch display – as if it were just adding that extra 0.1-inch to said size to out-do the iPhone 13 Pro Max (with its 6.7-inch display). That display also beats the previous most massive Motorola phone, the Motorola Edge+, a fantastically bright and beautiful phone in its own right.

If you take a peek at the Motorola Edge+ review we did back in July of 2020, it’s clear that Motorola is capable of creating a smartphone that’s absolutely lovely. Our biggest complaint on that device was how SLIPPERY the device was. Curved edges and glass front and back makes for a phone just screaming for a protective case.

SEE TOO: Motorola Edge 2021 hands-on

The new Motorola Edge 5G UW has 169 x 76 x 8.85mm, weighing in at 201.6g, and sporting a 6.8-inch LCD FHD+ display. The device has FHD+ resolution- which means it’s very similar to the Edge+, complete with the 144Hz image refresh rate and up to 576Hz touch latency. So it might not be quite as intensely bright or colorful as the OLED on the Edge+, but it has a higher set of refresh rates, which CAN make all the difference.

The Motorola Edge 5G UW has Android 11 right out the gate with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform (processor/chipset) with Adreno 642L GPU. This device has 6GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB internal storage. Inside you’ll find a massive 5000mAh battery and USB-C 30W TurboPower charging capabilities.

It’s important to note, here, that the smartphone will not necessarily have a charging block in the box. Included are the Motorola Edge itself, one USB-C cable, guides, and a SIM tool.

The back-facing cameras include a 108MP camera with Ultra Pixel Technology and an f/1.9 aperture. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens-toting camera with 119-degree field of view and “macro vision” with an f/2.2 aperture. The third camera is a 2MP “Depth camera” with f/2.4 aperture. Up front is a single 32MP camera with f/2.25 aperture and Quad Pixel Technology.

This device has IP52 water resistance and a single SIM card slot. The phone sports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, three microphones, and a bottom-ported speaker.

This device will be available in ONE color: Nebula Blue. The Verizon Motorola Edge 5G UW will be available for $18.33 per month for 30 months on a Verizon Device Payment plan. That’s $549.99 retail. There’s also a deal with Verizon in which if a person were to buy this phone “with a new line on select Unlimited plans”, you can get the phone “on us”, according to Verizon.