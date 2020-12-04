Metal Gear Solid movie casts Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

The upcoming movie adaptation of the Hideo Kojima video game Metal Gear Solid has its Solid Snake. A report this morning suggests that Oscar Isaac is attached to play the lead role, in the latest win in a whirlwind of wins for the actor. Reports suggest that the Metal Gear Solid film had Jay Basu and Derek Connolly attached as writers, and Joran Vogt-Robers ready to direct.

After his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel movies, Isaac was cast for major roles in movies like Dune, The Card Counter Big Gold Brick, and as the voice of Gomez Addams in The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2 (animated features). Isaac is also attached to the Disney+ television show Moon Knight. That’s a major Marvel Comics superhero, the likes of which could relatively easily make the jump to the big screen.

Information about the casting of Isaac comes from Deadline, where they note that Avi Arad will produce the film, and Peter Kang is working as the executive overseeing for the studio (Sony.)

Since the beginning, the Metal Gear Solid game series has delivered a cinematic experience the likes of which have not been replicated elsewhere. A full-fledged movie seemed like an obvious future move – but what about the game?

Since Kojima broke away from Konami, the future of the Metal Gear universe was in question. Now that he’s fully onboard with Sony, the Kojima madness can continue!